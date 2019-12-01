North Fulton Serves

Jason is joined in studio by Mary Ulich, Isabelle Rudd, Jeanette Dummer and Eric Dummer to discuss BrewAble, a community coffeehouse that trains and employs young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Located in the lobby of the lobby of the Alpharetta Community Center, Jason and crew talk about what BrewAble means to the Alpharetta community and what they hope to accomplish in the years to come.
To find out more about BrewAble, visit brewablecafe.com.
