You’ve heard Caddy and Donna talk about him before on the show and now he’s here to do the intro for today’s episode! William Choate III (aka Wil, Caddy’s son) makes Donna and Caddy proud as he is working hard, mastering his craft, and is just a great son. They are so proud of the path he is walking. XO
Caddy talks about the time he pissed off Kix Brooks so much that he actually called in to the radio hot line and to give Caddy a piece of his mind. Now? Caddy he has his cell phone number. Hear how it happened.
Caddy has been spending a lot of time with his dad and talking to him on the phone. He recounts a story about a time when he was a kid and got to go with his dad on a full day of sales calls across North Carolina. His dad was a traveling electronics salesman and there was a very funny incident involving a sales pitch and a camcorder. Apparently, the owner of the store who was trying to sell the camcorder had already put it to good use…
Apparently, there is a girl who found out that her cell phone number used to belong to Elon Musk. She (he) gets some crazy text messages sometimes from people clearly trying to get in touch with Elon. Former Walt Disney executives and leaders at the CDC! Crazy. Caddy and Donna discuss, and Caddy explains how are some people out there that may have some of his old numbers, too.
Joe Rogan just sold his podcast for $100 million. That is not a typo. Media is changing and we think it’s pretty cool stuff. Spotify if you’re listening, call us.
Pod peeps, listener mail and more on today’s episode.
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
