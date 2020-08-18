Another show in paradise here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast.

Luke Bryan biked a century- aka 100 miles- which makes Donna wants to summit something. She is thinking Machu Pichu or Everest. Caddy wants her to start with Kennesaw Mountain. Donna wants to swim across the English Channel. Caddy wants her to start with swimming across the Wills Park pool.

Caddy uses the segment to cover Country music’s hottest new artist with a song that ended up in the Top 10 within 24 hours of release.

Then Donna talks about why she thinks Caddy is not as invested and interested as he once was. According to Caddy, he just doesn’t like animal videos.

Who has been to more health centers? Caddy went a lot because they have free… candy. Donna has been back when she had… strep. They cover some of the COVID-19 considerations that the University of Georgia’s Health Center may have released to students. Some of the recommendations are inappropriate for the show to broadcast. Just, consider wearing a mask.

Little Hyde loved sugar. So much so that reminiscing caused Caddy to pull a U-Turn and head up Post Road. As Donna says, if you’re not from Atlanta, “that’s out in the middle of nowhere.” It causes Dona and Caddy to jump segments and talk about the newly re-discovered Nature Valley and Sunbeam stores. Caddy took so many laps that he had to get a cart. Rolls. Buns. 4 for $5. Turns out his food pyramid is made up of sugar, cinnamon and high fructose corn syrup. The segment caps with a reminder of just how connected memories are to food.

Have your kids been all up in your business? Donna thinks yes- and she literally means her business. “Like a whole new gang of coworkers.” Nowadays everyone has to get creative about how they create alone time. At the end of the day, the kids really are the heroes. That’s one reason Charlotte was a red-plater this week.

