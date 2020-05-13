Thank you to Sara Hogan for introducing today’s show! Sara is one of Donna’s best friends. They met at Kicks and have been friends ever since. She taught Donna a lot about being a stepmom, coparenting and so much more. Thank you so much for your friendship over the years!
Caddy has something to tell Donna. Something to…admit to. But he has waited until now, while they are recording this episode in studio to give her the news. Let’s just say she was not happy. Find out what happened and how it all played out.
Get Appy! Everyone’s favorite segment is back with a new app recommended by Donna called x2VOL. It is a useful if you have kids who need help tracking volunteer hours. This helps them for stay organized so that they can report those hours to their high schools or when applying to colleges. Avoid the last-minute panic of trying to remember where and when they volunteered!
Everyone remembers and misses the hit television show The Office. One of its more famous episodes and scenes is the wedding dance from the episode when Jim and Pam got married. They did a reunion Zoom call recently, and it helped inspire a couple in Maryland to reenact the scene when Jim proposes to Pam. The couple sends John Kransinski the video and what happens next is awesome.
Hear the latest on the Kenny Chesney vs. Drake for the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 album charts.
All that and more on today’s episode.
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Today's show is brought to you by Real Estate Expert Advisors, HURT 911, Dinner A’Fare, Gallery Furniture, and WellStar North Fulton Hospital. Hype songs sponsored by Core 57.
Follow Caddy on Twitter @ATLCadillac
Leave a message for the pod by calling 770-464-6024. We might play it on a future episode!
Please rate and review the show! It helps other people find us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.