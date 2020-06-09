Thank you to Matt Holmes for introducing today’s episode! Matt was one of the first people Caddy met when he moved to Atlanta. He was the DJ at The Buckboard and they were roommates for a while. They’ve got some crazy stories they could share…love you brother.
It has been a big week for the Choate boys. Caddy and his son Wil share a birthday and Wil turned the big 2-1. Caddy and Donna talk about where they went to celebrate, and where each of them were for their own 21st birthdays. Caddy’s happened a little after Donna’s.
Where has the coronavirus gone? Where is Dr. Fauci? For months we were locked in our homes, massive unemployment and thousands of deaths…and then it just seems to have disappeared. Caddy and Donna talk about how were going to be talking it, and about what happened in the first half of 2020, for years to come. They’ll teach classes on it.
The Wild Animal Safari in Pine Mountain, GA – you may have been there yourself – Caddy and Donna reminisce about taking the kids a few times. It’s hot, not very clean and the animals are…interesting. Hear about their adventures and make sure to subscribe to The Letter (Caddy’s weekend e-newsletter) for great pics from their trips!
Keep sharing with us your hometown heroes! Thanks to Hurt 911 and Threadz Ink Printing we are recognizing people doing great things, often behind the scenes, in communities everywhere. Do you know someone in your hometown who is going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic? NOMINATE THEM to be recognized as a “Hometown Hero”. Here is how to do it: 1) Follow 1-800-Hurt911 on Instagram 2) Post a picture on any social media platform, use the hashtag #hurt911hero and tag Caddy 3) He’ll reach out to you via direct message to coordinate getting your hero a limited edition “Home Town Hero” t-shirt. That’s it – go nominate someone!
All that and more on today’s episode.
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Today's show is brought to you by Real Estate Expert Advisors, HURT 911, Dinner A’Fare, Gallery Furniture, and WellStar North Fulton Hospital. Hype songs sponsored by Core 57.
