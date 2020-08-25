To start the podcast, Donna explains her new 1-for-1 campaign. It’s a response to how much noise there is going on right now (which is a lot). We’re very excited about the project and hope it brings everyone some positive growth.

As it has become tradition, an early segment of the show is covering what’s in the music pipeline. Cadillac Jack and Donna cover a project from Brothers Osborne and how they rank in Outlaw Country. Then Dynamite lands on the Hype Song Playlist, as BTS launches their first entirely-english song.

Continuing their Semi-Music podcast theme, Caddy and Donna go over the New Artist winners from the Academy of Country Music.

Caddy has some news about Netflix that comes with a confession. The intro brings a new segment to the show called “Maria or not?” Wait, no, it’s “Hear and Tell.”

After the game, Caddy and Donna move on to some of the unexpected impacts of these new masks. From social implications at school to environmental concerns that sound awfully familiar.

Before the show ends, Donna talks about the changes she wants to make in the bedroom. Caddy likes the idea so much, he said he’d sleep in it.

Billy Oliver intro’d the show. He was Donna’s across-the-street neighbor growing up. She has a lot of fond memories of the neighborhood crew playing softball, baseball and going to the Oliver’s house to watch Evel Knievel. Nowadays Billy is married to Jana who is a speech pathologist and their son Dylan is training to be an advanced EMT. Billy just got his 25-year company pin- we hope your 26th year is better than Caddy’s! He is so positive and encouraging and we are so glad for his support.

