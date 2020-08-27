Listen closely: there are some absolute gems in this episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act.

Quick PSA from Donna to start of today’s show. It really seems like this year has been a loop, so don’t miss those deadlines.

Then Caddy and Donna recap the newest episode of Hustle, an interview with Ethan Daniels, before previewing a s[ecial edition of My Second Act. Watch for a bonus show covering the Academy of Country Music Awards in just a few weeks.

Caddy has seen a few beavers over the years and is surprised that they do not all look alike. Donna explains why. Caddy thinks. It sounds like a new game… All it took was a trash bag, a pair of cooking tongs and two and half minutes for Caddy to get rid of his opossum. Donna and the Ring got the whole thing on tape.

Speaking of which, Donna wants to know what’s going on with Caddy’s tools. As Caddy recently said himself, “Tug you’ve known me for 20 years. Do you think I own a shovel?” Listen to minute 16 to hear why a bike rider had to stop and remove their helmet when behind Caddy’s truck.

What are the 10 things around the house every one should know how to do? Donna brought a list. So did Caddy. How do you stack up?

Donna’s Appy/Appie of the Week makes a big splash. Here’s a hint - it is not about your local recreation pool availability. Caddy is a BIG fan and gets upset that he didn’t know about it in March. Don’t worry Caddy- you’ll be swimming in no time.

There’s a new segment at the end of the show where Caddy goes through a couple Quick Hits. From PSLs and KFC to Sweet Treats and TLC. Plus, another bounced check.

Check out Caddy Wagon and Hustle, both podcasts are out now. When you’re done, tell us what you think. 770-464-6024.