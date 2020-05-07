Thank you to U.S. Navy Lt. Kellen Johnson for introducing today’s podcast by giving a Mother’s Day shoutout to your mom from Camp Lemmonier, Djibouti in the Horn of Africa. Her mom, Karen Newberger, lives in Alpharetta. Happy Mother’s Day, and thank you for your service!
Caddy will no longer be justifying his whereabouts and daily activities by explaining that he is social distancing and doing all the right things. He thinks its about time that we all just go about assuming that we’re all going to be going about our days as safely as possible. He gives some examples and explains why he is over it.
Speaking of the coronavirus – cruises are back! Well, soon they will be. Everyone remembers the now infamous episode of the pod, “Death starts at $269”. Caddy and Donna revisit the episode because of new some new Carnival Cruise Lines commercials pushing some fun starting August 1st. You in?
This episode is jam packed with some funny bits about what we’ve all been consuming during quarantine, the state of the television industry, Harry Styles’ no-no square and much much more!
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Have you tagged your hometown hero again? Do you know someone in your hometown who is going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic? Maybe it’s a neighbor helping out a senior citizen, a grocery bagger or your local trash collector. NOMINATE THEM to be recognized as a “Hometown Hero”. Here is how to do it: 1) Follow 1-800-Hurt911 on Instagram 2) Post a picture on any social media platform, use the hashtag #hurt911hero and tag Caddy 3) He’ll reach out to you via direct message to coordinate getting your hero a limited edition “Home Town Hero” t-shirt. That’s it – go nominate someone! This great new recognition is sponsored by Hurt911 and Threadz Ink Printing.
