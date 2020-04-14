Thank you to Betsie Richards for introducing today’s show! Betsie is a long-time friend and Caddy talks about some of the fun times they have had together over the years. Truly an amazing person.
Virtual doctors. This is a new phenomenon for a lot of us. Donna talks about a friend who experienced this for the first time, and…oopsies! Hear about what NOT to do when the doctor joins the Zoom call, and plenty of strange new coronavirus stories to share.
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen went through a few rough spots a couple years ago. Tom actually went on The Howard Stern Show recently and talked a little bit about it. Caddy and Donna talk about what it means that even “the perfect couple” can have marriage trouble and how we can all learn from that. Caddy explains what he didn’t understand about the game
Uno, Brittany Aldean social media post gets some blowback, and Roscoe is digging some awfully big holes in the back yard. All that and more on today’s episode!
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Today's show is brought to you by Real Estate Expert Advisors, HURT 911, Dinner A’Fare and Gallery Furniture. Hype songs sponsored by Core 57.
Follow Caddy on Twitter @ATLCadillac
Leave a message for the pod by calling 770-464-6024. We might play it on a future episode!
Please rate and review the show! It helps other people find us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.