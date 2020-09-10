It’s a scary show here on the My Second Act semi-music podcast.

The first segment touches on the upcoming Halloween holiday. Wait, what? In all seriousness, Donna says that couple costumes have always been a part of the Jack’s relationship. They run through a couple of past favorites and pitch a few ideas for this year.

Then Donna gives an update on her 141 campaign. She is charging everyone to do one new, productive thing for one month. Donna has heard from a lot of folks about their progress and wants to encourage others to take it on.

One of the subjects Donna wants to pick up the 141 challenge is on the show today. That person is Cadillac Jack. Hear where he is on his own growth journey.

Then Donna and Caddy hear a clip from Caddy Wagon that speaks to the question: Can you make a left on red? After Officer Ritchey gives his answer, Donna moves into the best segment of the month: Appy.

The Appy is a great way to get discounts on medicine and other prescriptions. If you or someone in your family regularly goes to a pharmacy, make sure to listen in.