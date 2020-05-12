Thank you to Mike “Strawberry” Robbins for introducing today’s episode. Strawberry is a huge Eric Church fan, just like Caddy. He was a very dedicated listener when Caddy was at Kicks and they would often see each other at concerts. Appreciate your support and friendship over the years!
TikTok has a huge influence on music downloads and the Top 100 charts. So, Drake reached out to a guy named Tootsie (a TikTok influencer) to help pump his new album up, which dropped a couple weeks ago. Well, it worked. Hear Caddy walk you through the timeline and how its going to work going forward.
Donna and Caddy have a drive-by birthday party story to share. This one was over in Donna’s old stomping grounds and the memories came flooding back. Believe it or not, sounds like Caddy had a good time, and has a story of his own to tell, too.
Governor Kemp has been doing his COVID19 press conferences. Caddy and Donna were listening to one last week and the very first question went to a guy named Tyreke from Tyreke on the Run. Caddy was a little thrown off. Who the heck is this guy?! Find out.
All that and more on today’s episode.
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Today's show is brought to you by Real Estate Expert Advisors, HURT 911, Dinner A’Fare, Gallery Furniture, and WellStar North Fulton Hospital. Hype songs sponsored by Core 57.
