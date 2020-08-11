Welcome to Hustle with Bill Rawl- oh, wait. Wrong one. We’re here at the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act (a semi-music music podcast) just like we are every Tuesday and Thursday.

Donna went skiing last week. It wasn’t in the mountains, or even intentional. It happened while she was out walking Caddy’s favorite child (see last episode).

Caddy and Donna have been obsessed with Lee Roy Parnell for a long time. So much so that they used to try and get radio shows to book him for parties. That plan never came to fruition but Bill Gentry saved the day with a Lee Roy show in Gainesville.

On the next segment the show covers a few up and coming country projects. There is a lot of secrecy surrounding one of them but Caddy has a bit of insider information. On an “unrelated” note, the segment also covers a new tape from Keith Urban that is set for a September release.

Do your kids drive? If so, what are your car rules? Caddy and Donna give their answers and talk about the driving aspect of parenting.

Naturally that leads into a trip down Whips and Rides memory lane. Caddy used to have a sunroof and a CB whip antenna. Donna asks if his handle was “Crusty.” It’s a short segment.

Donna has found a cure for her plantar fasciitis. The solution can also help with sleep, anxiety and body aches. It’s a big part of the show and we’re excited to share. Caddy gets to end the segment by saying something he’s been waiting for years to say. “Drop in, drop my name and score a free edible.”

Donna and Caddy have been preparing for classes to start. Well, Donna has. Caddy actually finds out about school policies on the show today. Donna has a few ideas for how educators can help students grow in these new conditions.

We get an Appy this week! Donna’s segment helps families (especially kids) budget and learn financial responsibility.

In your life, you will be lucky to have three people that you can absolutely count on. For Donna and Caddy, one of those people has been Norm Schrutt, who passed away last week. The last segment today is a brief reflection of Norm and some of his impacts. Norm was President of ABC Radio and hired Caddy when he was 19. Then he gave Donna her big shot in Atlanta. Without a doubt, the Choates wouldn’t be where they are today without him.