It’s time for some Thanksgiving mishaps. Caddy and Donna celebrate the day by reflecting on a few historical uh-ohs that have occurred over the years. Just for the record: It’s important to remove the bags and packaging from turkeys before cooking.

Speaking of burnt birds, the next segment moves to cover Justin Bieber. Donna is a fan but worries about whether or not people take the artist seriously.

Bars, vacations and quesadillas during a pandemic. Cadillac Jack is familiar with all of them. At the same time he also values the ability to use the pandemic as an excuse for what he doesn’t want to do. Don’t want to see someone? Pandemic. Family wants to come over? Pandemic. Holiday decorations need to go up? Pandemic. The flag is useful and the flag is versatile.

Caddy takes a quick break in the run of show to apologize. He’s got to get something (else) off his chest.

Zoom holiday office parties. Does anything get any worse? Caddy doesn’t even understand why they exist at all. (He’ll also be using another COVID excuse.) Donna has mixed feelings but for more understandable reasons.

Donna and Cadillac Jack met at work, which is important to remember for the next segment. They cover why their first debut as an official couple got a little out of control. Let’s just say the event facility ran out of glassware within a half hour. And the facility had to shut down for a few months. Actually, it never opened back up. Anyways…

Then at a David Allen Coe concert an on air personality was rendered incapacitated in front of the women’s bathroom. The company was not invited back.

Then at a party in front of Papacito’s in Atlanta, an on air personality forgot to wear certain bits of clothing. Some assistant producers had to go around with an umbrella to jump in front of all photographers. The company, and certain personalities, were not invited back.

Then at a holiday party hosted by Norm at the Ritz-Carlton, Caddy got his first taste of “richy salespeople,” who had camped out for the whole week. They were invited back. For a couple years, at least. But the gospel group that had split the ballroom with the company dropped out pretty early.

The show finishes up by covering one woman who lost it when she finds out her husband will be working from home for 7 more months. Others have suggested that the work-from-home movement has disrupted marital affairs. Some suggest rolling their husband up in a carpet and dropping them in a lake. Donna and Caddy evaluate the whole thing and prescribe their own suggestions. Step one: tear out the thermostat.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go pick [My Second Act]’s socks off the floor.