This episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act is so full of gold nuggets that we’re doing show notes a little differently. Here is a list of topics and quotes… can you tell which are which?

- If there’s one goal for this show it’s to not have the Chrissly Knows Best sound guy hear the conversation.

- LIVE from Gobbler’s Knob, it’s Cadillac Jack!

- Just wanted to hop on and give y’all some friendly reminders.

- By the third kid you really don’t have any questions. And if you do, you know not to ask them.

- What’s not to love about us? For one, we’re humble.

- Listen, Dolly Parton is smart. Smart and big-chested.

- We’re all for encouraging podcasters. C’mon in. But you have to get your sound right.

- The Super Bowl is this Sunday (that’s right- we can say it) and no one in Atlanta is getting either of the two largest in-market news stations.

- Remember when we were blacked out from *** programming?

- What six NFL teams do not have a city in their name?

- What do YOU know about Tucson?

- Caddy wore a camel-haired winter coat to bed last night

- Just let me pump my gas and get on my way.

- How to explain the past 12 months to the 19-year-old British kid that just woke up from a coma? God bless him.

- 365 days since Death Starts at $6.99

- Who are you? We did what? We have how many kids?

- Can you imagine fleet week without strippers and blow in Times Square?

- Turns out Tony Soprano is not a loyal husband

- Stop period it period

- The highest cuming segment of the podcast