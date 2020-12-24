It’s a short and sweet show on My Second Act, the day before Christmas.

Here’s a rundown of what you can expect as you listen next to the yule log:

Cadillac Jack’s prediction on Eric Church.

Donna takes a tumble.

Christmas treat #1.

Donna’s Appy segment - a keeper for all of your deepest secrets. Sorta.

Donna makes the (Dallas Cowboys Cheer) team.

Christmas treat #2.

Caddy and Donna go up and down the radio dial with some industry news, including a never-before-told story about a certain personality being shopped around.

Pod peeps for the episode.

An uh-oh cameo.

