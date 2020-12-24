It’s a short and sweet show on My Second Act, the day before Christmas.
Here’s a rundown of what you can expect as you listen next to the yule log:
- Cadillac Jack’s prediction on Eric Church.
- Donna takes a tumble.
- Christmas treat #1.
- Donna’s Appy segment - a keeper for all of your deepest secrets. Sorta.
- Donna makes the (Dallas Cowboys Cheer) team.
- Christmas treat #2.
- Caddy and Donna go up and down the radio dial with some industry news, including a never-before-told story about a certain personality being shopped around.
- Pod peeps for the episode.
- An uh-oh cameo.
