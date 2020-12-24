It’s a short and sweet show on My Second Act, the day before Christmas.

Here’s a rundown of what you can expect as you listen next to the yule log:

  • Cadillac Jack’s prediction on Eric Church.
  • Donna takes a tumble.
  • Christmas treat #1.
  • Donna’s Appy segment - a keeper for all of your deepest secrets. Sorta. 
  • Donna makes the (Dallas Cowboys Cheer) team. 
  • Christmas treat #2. 
  • Caddy and Donna go up and down the radio dial with some industry news, including a never-before-told story about a certain personality being shopped around. 
  • Pod peeps for the episode. 
  • An uh-oh cameo.

Follow Caddy on Twitter @atlcadillac and get $30 off dinnerafare.com when you use the promo code "CADDY"