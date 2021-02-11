This episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act is split into two very different parts.

First there is some pretty gut-wrenching news about the son of Dr. Laura Berman. It leads to a frank discussion about the difficulty of quarantine for teenagers, but also the dangers of unrelated Big Tech. Above all, the message is one of transparency and communication. Make sure everyone you care about knows the lines of communication are open.

The second part of the show is about Tennifer (that’s with a ‘T’) the Gorilla Glue Star. The Louisiana woman tried using the product in a way that… well, you probably just shouldn’t do. In fact, according to Gorilla Glue’s legal team, no reasonable person would even consider it. To look more at the case, Caddy and Donna bring in Jeffrey Jackson. Jeffrey is an attorney and managing partner at Jackson & Brubaker. He calls in to answer some of Donna and Cadillac Jack’s questions and offer Tennifer some advice. We’ll sum it up for you here: Good luck. Let us know what you think by texting or calling 7704646024.

Follow Caddy on Twitter @atlcadillac and come out to Gallery Furniture this Saturday (Feb. 13) for some hot dogs. And Caddy. Plus both Donnas. But mostly hot dogs.