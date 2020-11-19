Donna is used to plotting and planning, which is something that has gone out the window. This year it will affect her Black Friday shopping, and Cadillac Jack’s Cyber Monday experience. It reminds him of a time when an old Program Director made a judgement call and had Caddy working the holiday. The question is, should My Second Act also give away a parking spot?

Then it’s time to talk about Taylor Swift. Her catalogue has been unwittingly sold. Again. Caddy and Donna cover the news with an interesting twist. Donna explains what a holding company is and why its use would make the transaction more disparaging to Taylor. Caddy touches on the Non Disclosure Agreement aspect and what a contract like that means for the situation.

The next segment covers the new directives announced from Ticketmaster and the legal questions that come with it. Caddy thinks that because Ticketmaster is a ticket broker, their control does not extend to the venue itself. Donna wants to know how it applies to separate third-party vendors like StubHub. It further goes to show that we’re headed into unchartered territory. At least we’re out of the Bermuda Triangle.

The Grammys are coming up, with nominations on Tuesday. Donna and Cadillac Jack run through some of the odds from Vegas and where Harry Styles’ styles originate. (That last part is just a little sidecar from Donna)

Caddy is exhausted. There is some bedroom real estate being disputed. Donna knew that this was going to come up. She brought receipts and Caddy brought rhetoric. A tale as old as time.

It’s Game Time in the Second Act nation. Brandon Engels calls in from Atlanta to play a quick match of Can’t Beat Jack. The topic from Donna has to do with this upcoming Turkey Day.

Before sending the show out, Caddy and Donna cover a quick change in Zoom’s rules for Thanksgiving. It seems like it could lead to a good and healthy option for seeing family in 2020. Caddy and Donna reflect on the last holiday season and how family dynamics have changed in the time since. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, but Caddy and Donna still have gone about a year without hugging loved ones. (PS- #FreeAl)

Unfortunately, though, the problem with people Zoom bombing and flashing has not been solved. We’ll wait with baited breath. It’s like one long period of Daylight Savings.

Warning: be careful of listening to the end of the show if you have a weak stomach. Or if you have an affinity for soft serve ice cream. If you don’t, give it a listen. Then text Caddy about it. 7704646024.