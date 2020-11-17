There’s something about Thomas Rhett. When artists get rolling they have a tendency to consistently put out fantastic material and that’s exactly what is happening with Thomas Rhett. That’s the first topic touched on during today’s Second Act.

The conversation kicks off Donna and Caddy’s recap of the CMAs. There was a lot to cover, including how artistic Eric Church can be outside of music, and it’s all discussed on the show. Despite how the public responded to the awards (so says the ratings) Donna and Cadillac Jack both thought it was a great performance.

The Uncorked Concert Series at Painted Horse Winery had it first performance this past weekend. Joanna Cotton took time to sit with Caddy and Donna and put a few things to rest, like whether or not Eric Church really did drop the “E.” Listen to her interview, which starts about 21 minutes into this episode.

The interview just about finishes out the show, but not until Donna and Caddy move onto Carl Lentz and Hillsong. It’s a great segment to leave the show with, and the lesson that everyone has their own road within spirituality. It’s a good bet that you haven’t heard the last of Carl Lentz.

It's also not the last time you've heard from Cadillac Jack.