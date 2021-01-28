It’s time for a trip to Gallery Furniture because Donna and Cadillac Jack’s bed is full.

There are a few pieces of audio that you’ll hear in today’s episode. Some words from Braves manager Brian Snitker at Hank Aaron’s memorial service. Then you’ll hear what happens when Dr. Fauci and Matthew McConaughey walk into a bar. You’ll hear the “10 reasons Caddy hates clickbait,” or something. Jesse calls in to play a round of Can’t Beat Jack. 8-1 is the current record, and the category today is a bit better than the “Psychic” one from terrestrial radio. After the game, Caddy and Donna reflect on a more solemn moment that happened this past weekend.

One radio note from the show covers Sandra Golden’s move from 680 The Fan. She’s a legend and a good friend of the Jacks. Sports radio is a competitive field but Sandra rises above the rest. She’s also a champion and ally of other women in broadcasting. Atlanta radio and the sports world as a whole will miss you!

Follow her on Twitter @sportsandra and call the show at 7704646024