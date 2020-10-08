Eddie Van Halen passed away. Caddy and Donna speak about the history of Van Halen and some of their own memories surrounding the group. Donna collected, saved and then camped out in a Ford Expedition to see Van Halen. That last one actually resulted in a short-fused relationship.

Then Donna and Caddy talk about Nathan Apodaca, a father from Wyoming whose love of Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice has paid off. It’s a light, heartwarming story that’ll give you a smile and boost Fleetwood Mac’s streaming numbers.

The show was right- Saturday Night Live was pretty dang good this past weekend. Donna and Caddy cover a couple of the highlights before turning to this weekend’s SNL, which be hosted by Bill Burr with musical guest Morgan Wallen.

On a similar note, some news has been released about this year’s Country Music Awards. You’ll hear a quick host recap from Caddy and Donna, plus a disclaimer from Dolly Parton. Reba McEntire

Trump, Suburbans and PPE. Caddy wants to know- who signed off on this? It’s sort of like how Kenny Chesney used to be moved around concert venues hidden in a road case. Did that happen here? Where are the emails? Where are the road cases?