Have you heard about pomping? Used paper mache recently? Take money from Big Oil and Gas? This is the podcast for you.

Not really but it’s all addressed today as Donna and Cadillac Jack hit the studio for My Second Act. Carpool being back in and the Presidential inauguration have Caddy feeling some typa way. So much so, that he’s on a Dude Wipes binge. One big turning point has been that Joe Exotic didn’t get a pardon. Executive Producer Carl Appen chimes in because he used to be pen pals with Joe. It’s a true story and he has the receipts to prove it.

Today is a light show because we all need it. Tune in and pack out (Dude Wipes). 7704646024.