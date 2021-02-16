It’s another Brown Bag Special here on the Cadillac Jack: My Second Act podcast. The show is long, jammed full and ends with a sweetheart. Consider it our Valentine’s Day gift to you. You can even have some time stamps. As a treat.

01:01 - A PSA about children and data privacy. (As in, kids breaching their parents’)

04:29 - The possibility that the Conway family (Kellyanne, George and Claudia) have been playing America, proved by Claudia’s appearance on American Idol.

10:45 - The adult Taylor Swift, including six tracks you’ve never heard.

15:23 - 40 seconds of the new Morgan Wallen apologizing for an old 72-hour bender.

20:28 - Underdog: How Michael McDonnell broke a 357-race losing streak and won the Daytona 500.

21:22 - The “Zoom Cat Lawyer” who has already been cancelled.

23:57 - Cadillac Jack steps away from GMC.

31:10 - The New York Times Presents, and the incredibly hard time Brittany Spears has faced.

33:59 - Are we cancelling Diane Sawyer for her participation in ^ ?

35:46 - Justin Timberlake’s apology and how it lands. 38:54

43:08 - Mr. Al calls in to the show to share about his recent visit from The Donut Man. [That’s the segment you won’t want to miss]

