The final Second Act of 2020 does not disappoint.

Donna and Cadillac jack open up with some Kip Moore before addressing what’s going on in Nashville. Then our honorary foreign correspondent Tug Cowart calls in from his trip to Bosnia (sorry about the service). They talk about the trio’s most used emojis, the passing of Phil Niekro and their closing thoughts on 2020. Or as Tug says, “2020-won.” Wait til the end of the call to hear about Tug’s new pup and a reminder of what happened to his last one. After the call, Donna and Caddy have a bit of a family focus. To those of you listening who were away from loved ones this Christmas or faced co-parenting challenges with, the segment is for you.

In the words of Tug Cowart quoting Thomas Rhett,

“If we should take one thing into 2021, let it be this ‘slow down’ mentality we’ve gotten from 2020.”

Follow Caddy at @atlcadillac and Tug at @TugCowart

