Would you ever join a nudist colony? What about visit a nude beach? What’s the difference? Donna and Cadillac Jack start the show answering those questions. Unfortunately there aren’t any tips on how to hold the cup of coffee.

Then some quick hits from Garth Brooks, Mariah Carey and Rich Robinson. It makes Donna ask if popular music will ever be the same. Find out November 20th with Garth.

The show is excited to have Mark WIlls on next week to talk about what these past months have been like from the perspective of an artist. Mark and the Jacks go way back, all the way to The Buckboard days when Mark was the lead singer of “The Buckboard Bandits.” Cadillac Jack talks about some of the questions he is looking forward to asking. It should be a very real, insightful and down to earth conversation that you won’t hear anywhere else.

Would you live in a van down by the river right now? Just ask Chris Farley in his classic SNL skit. Caddy and 52% of Americans say they’d be open to living in a van during the pandemic. Donna isn't so sure but after the first segment, she may come around.

Caddy and Donna take the next segment to talk about the importance of voting. They have a few unique reasons that you haven’t been hearing- setting a good example for your kids. It’s sending a message of what’s important- regardless of who gets the vote.

Lastly, Caddy gets stood up in the third segment and Officer Phil Ritchey will have to pay for it.

