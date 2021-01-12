Donna and Cadillac Jack are back in the swing of things for this Second Act. It’s a helluva feat, because they arrived at the studio a bit frazzled. You’ll hear why within the first four minutes.

To fulfil the semi-music designation of the podcast, the Jacks move on to covering some recent divorcees and top artists of 2020. Plus one top divorced artist of the year.

Then, we address the theme of pandemic babies. That is, the idea that men are flying all over the place because folks are pursuing super babies. That’s a real sentence from the show. The topic is artificial insemination and how the industry is affected by the pandemic. There’s also discussion of the black market trade of… well, you know. On a serious note: we really do want to hear from folks who have experience and can answer some questions for the show. Caddy has a lot of them. Reach out. 7704646024.

The show rounds the corner with a return to Cameo’s top performer of the year. He’s a big Bulldogs fan, Georgia boy and accountant from The Office. You’ll hear his message for the University of Georgia’s incoming Athletic Director.

Last show wrapped about two hours before the US Capitol riots began. Cadillac and Donna take some time at the end of the show to address what happened. It’s short and solemn and honest.