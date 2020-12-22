Someone mailed Donna a fruitcake. So if that’s you, thanks! Also, why?

To fulfill our semi-music category, there a couple industry hits on the agenda:

ERNEST, a new country artist inspired by a blend of Eminem and George Strait.

Thomas Rhett is off Instagram and his fans are off Thomas Rhett

A new piece from Eminem himself

Caddy and Donna went on vacation but went incognito. Would you go to Disney World right now? Would you really?

Postal workers must be done. They’re really over it. Caddy wants to know how much smack they’re getting right now. Donna explains and asks a couple questions about the interworkings of USPS.

Caddy takes the next segment to make a confession. Then if you’re wondering, there is no fondant on a Dairy Queen cake. Caddy would know, because he just went to DQ to get himself a cake. A whole cake. Then Donna went to DQ herself and spent $72. $72. One more time: $72.

The bit transitions to a story about a man who has a relationship with the most dangerous animal in South Africa. Then another story about a plane crash that revealed a love affair. It’s a jam packed and sporadic episode. You’ll love it.

Get $30 off your order at dinnerafare.com and follow Caddy @atlcadillac.