Cadillac Jack has been trying to suppress Donna’s vote all week. At the same time it was Caddy whose ballot was flagged when he got to the precinct. We’ll see which one will end up on the rolls.

Eric Church has a few new songs out. Caddy thinks that means he has a double album in the pipeline. That’s because Eric Church with no street week, promotion or interviews, dropped Mr. Misunderstood.

The show takes a turn and dives into the dichotomy or Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta and Taylor Swift. Caddy and Donna discuss publishing contengencies, like when an artist is restricted from performing or obligated to produce a certain number of albums. Listen and watch for more on the topic in upcoming shows.

“Whole Foods makes me shake. It’s not just a store, it’s a machine.” Caddy feels discriminated against when he goes into Whole Foods. Donna thinks it may be warranted. It all shakes out in the fourth segment of the show. PS - As a comfort item, Cadillac Jack brought home a bag of peppered beef jerky and an entire pineapple upside down cake. And some gingerbread popcorn. And brown butter cookies.

The show rolls through some presidential trivia. (“Who could say no to petroleum jelly?”)

If you didn’t have enough to be worked up about, stay tuned for the fourth segment of the show- laundry day. As Donna says, it’s compelling content but we really needed to talk about Caddy’s processes. It’s… worrisome. And leads to the question of “What are you freakishly good or bad at?”

There’s a pound of Libby’s Pumpkin in the pantry. Is it for pie? Unfortunately not. It’s for a pretty bAnal reason.

It has always been important to have the whole family under one roof. And it’s been that way for a long time. But that’s changing, as Wil is about to move away to Knoxville. The show ends on a more serious, down to earth tone as Caddy and Donna share their initial reaction to the change. Donna feels like she and Wil are ready, she’s excited for the next chapter. Caddy is having a harder time with it. Sometimes it’s just nice to have everyone at dinner.