Donna has been getting spammed by her friends Raphael, Kelly, Jon and David. Cadillac Jack hasn’t heard a peep.

Tune into today’s My Second Act while Georgia’s voters head to the polls to declare their favorite friend of Donna. The spending on political ads has become incredibly high and Donna gives some insight on how special issue advertising can work in the broadcast industry.

It’s 2021 and the Jacks have some strong, encouraging words to start the new year. After the intro Cady shares a story about when he’d host industry night at a certain club. In Donna’s words, it’s a seedy story you’ll want to hear.

“I don’t like Tik Tok anymore and I don’t want to talk about it.”

“That’s because you’re on the wrong Tok.”

Hear the reasoning in the middle of the episode.

As the show rounds the corner, Caddy and Donna ask some long-standing questions. What is LDS? Do the Rockettes exercise at Orange Theory? Do they age out?

The show touches on a solemn note as a local police department lost a K9. Caddy shares his thoughts on K9 Karlo, who he had interacted with a few times while on the scene for his Caddy Wagon podcast.