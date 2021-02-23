The show kicks off with tthe marketing vitality of “the Tik Tok.” Then Caddy doesn’t understand the backlash towards Ted Cruz and his Sandals vacation.

Donna starts her response by pointing out that Sen. Cruz was headed to the Ritz, not Sandals. Only one thing is for sure, and this is not a joke: as we record there is a mariachi band playing outside the Senator’s house. As Cadillac Jack says, “find out who your friends are.”

What happens when you’re on an airplane and hear a big “BOOM” outside the plane? On a United flight out of Denver, one passenger did exactly what Donna would not: raise the shade and look out. You’ll hear the mayday call and learn about the pilot’s skill in handling the situation. We continue the air travel theme by covering the recent Mars landing. That one is less turbulent. Before the show is over you’ll hear an update on Caddy’s readers and Donna’s clogs. Give us an update right back at 7704646024.