On this Tuesday episode of My Second Act you’ll learn the dangers of pet-friendly hotels, COVID travel insurance and why the Joe Exotic team is upset with Donna and Cadillac Jack.

To fulfill the semi-music podcast designation, there’s also some coverage of Eric Church’s upcoming triple album. Joanna Cotton came on the show a few months ago and talked about her experience helping Church on a 28-day music making marathon. The fruits of their labors are about to come to light with the 24-track Heart & Soul.

Donna and Caddy travelled to Asheville this weekend to see Cadillac’s dad. Their hound dog Roscoe tagged along and the gang learned some lessons about why you may not want to stay inside any furry-friendly hotels. (Apologies to Double Tree)

Are you on any dating apps? If so, do you look for folks who are self-reporting their vaccinations? On the next segment Donna and Cadillac address a new phenomenon where profiles are starting to use the designations as badges of honor. In the words of Donna, “an upsell,” if you will.

After that the show covers the passing of two greats- Hank Aaron and Larry King. Both legends have left huge impacts on their crafts and our memories. Then it’s time for the show’s climax. A listener- no, an advocate- emailed into the show because she believes there were some mistakes. She’s a friend of Joe Exotic and some things said on the last show did not sit well with them.

Don’t forget to come out to Gallery Furniture on February 13th. There will be music, food, furniture and the Jacks. Ask for Donna, Ask for the Wolfman and Caddy will tie whatever you’d like onto the roof of your car.