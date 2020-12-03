It’s the time of year when Donna is feeling like Uncle Charles. A celebrity is asking for a seven-figure child support agreement. Spotify is wrapping everyone up. All that plus Cadillac Jack outing himself on this episode of My Second Act.

The show starts off with a musical recap of 2020. Caddy and Donna look at what hits have come out of the year and what they’ve been listening to the most. There’s a quick segment on what has happened to Caddy’s masks. It’s a messy one. After it ends, Caddy and Donna talk about The Unhinged. It’s their new binging favorite and has led to a whole new brand of conspiracy theory.

Who would win in a fight- Cadillac Jack or Jake Paul? Who’s more lifted- Snoop Dogg or Mike Tyson? The answers would surprise you. All that covered on the segment sponsored by Toad Testosterone.

Then Cadillac Jack comes forward with his funk. It’s a favorite aspect of the show- being able to talk openly about struggles and how it has affected him the past couple months. He’s worried about how it has impacted the show, which is characteristic. Donna’s response is that it’s part of a bigger picture. Either way it’s a segment that makes the show thankful for the show itself.

As a quick part of the Radio Notes, the show covers come news about Atlanta’s Clark Howard.

The following segment takes a look at child and spousal support, as a certain celebrity couple has made headlines for their incredibly high amounts. Caddy and Donna are familiar with the topic. They talk about what folks are thinking during the process and who really wins in the end.

The last segment covers two things: the 2020 Word of the Year and superspreading swingers. They are not related.