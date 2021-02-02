A few episodes ago, Caddy added Strawberry Wine by Deanna Carter to the playlist per a request from pod peep (really, superspreader) Melissa. It was an event that left the show with a whole lot of questions.

The first segment of today’s show clears a good bit of it up because Melissa brought some answers. Then, Morgan Wallen strikes again. And we’re not just talking about when he ran Donna off the road. Morgan is spending his third week on top of the charts and still had time to drop some new music. If you’ve listened to any of it, let us know what you think. To round off the music segment Donna shares the story of how Miranda met her “blue light hubby” at the Biltmore KOA.

Do we have the proper set up for vaccination? Donna wants to know about the sanitation and licensing. Caddy wants to know about the juice boxes and cookies. They both agree who should REALLY be running the process. Paging all biologists. We’re looking for the difference between groundhogs and beavers. When you’re done with that, we’re also paging all college admission officers. We’re trying to figure out your inside arrangement with the United States Postal Service. It’s an episode that is really on the hunt for some answers.

There’s a new sheriff in town. And by that we mean the show has a new sponsor. Donna and Cadillac Jack introduce their new partners and what they can do for us all. Check out hertz.com/mycar or give Caddy a call if you have any questions. You know the number- 7704646024. The last segment of the show covers a phenomenon that literally (we mean it- literally) no one can fully understand. Even still, Carl Appen voices in and tries to give an explanation.