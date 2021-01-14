Are you tired? Are you done with being stuck in your house? Do you like swapping? Donna has just the thing for you.

It’s the intro that’ll get you acquainted with Cadillac Jack: My Second Act. After that, we listen back to the interview with Mark Wills and remember how much the touring industry has changed. Here’s a hint- $39.7 Billion. The good news is that the all-high (Dr. Fauci) has a prediction on when the stage will return to normal. To fulfill our obligation as a semi-music podcast, we take a look at some of the most-used words in country music. It ain’t boots. After that Caddy and Donna cover Nick Saban, Nick from IT and “getting busted on the big screen.” Do you know the story of when Donna and Cadillac Jack got busted at a Kenny show with their “bodyguard?” You will after this episode. Plus hear an update on some of Caddy’s new jobs. Trust Caddy to teach your kids? How about your liver? Laundry? Hire him at 7704646024.

The show doesn’t end without Donna’s newest hit segment (Donna’s Riff Raff from Instagram) and some great news from Nana and Al.