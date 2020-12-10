If you listen to one episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act, it should be this one.
Here are a few things covered, as they speak for themselves:
- A few picks on Donna’s Christmas wishlist. Hint: Caddy says no.
- Billboard’s Best Songs of 2020, including a segment that could land all of us in a lawsuit with Megan Thee Stallion.
- CHRISTMAS TREE SHOPPING SOLO. DEPRESSING. DON’T EVER CALL ME SCROOGE AGAIN. (Programming note: That’s word for word how the segment appeared on the run of show.)
- Three instances of bowling. 1) The Jacks’ recent trip to pandemic lanes. 2) The bowling league Caddy was a member of at Hickory’s Colonial Lanes. His team was the Gutter Busters. 3) When Donna’s mom would drop her off at the bowling alley daycare.
- Rev. Raphael Warnock and whether or not that’s really his beagle (it’s not).
- The best late night jokes about COVID, from Fallon, Kimmel and Seth Meyers. Plus some potential restrictions on those who get it.
- New York Times bestselling appster Donna Choate presents her Appy segment. It’s an app you can use to bring back Layaways and secure items when money gets tight.
- Quick hits from the radio industry about career updates from Howard Stern and Jason Pullman. It includes a prediction about Cadillac Jack’s former station. Listen. Then check back with us in March.
- Messages from some of the show’s best pod peeps.
When you finish the episode, text Caddy at 7704646024. Then use the code CADDY to get $30 off your order at dinnerafare.com.