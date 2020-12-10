If you listen to one episode of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act, it should be this one.

Here are a few things covered, as they speak for themselves:

A few picks on Donna’s Christmas wishlist. Hint: Caddy says no.

Billboard’s Best Songs of 2020, including a segment that could land all of us in a lawsuit with Megan Thee Stallion.

CHRISTMAS TREE SHOPPING SOLO. DEPRESSING. DON’T EVER CALL ME SCROOGE AGAIN. (Programming note: That’s word for word how the segment appeared on the run of show.)

Three instances of bowling. 1) The Jacks’ recent trip to pandemic lanes. 2) The bowling league Caddy was a member of at Hickory’s Colonial Lanes. His team was the Gutter Busters. 3) When Donna’s mom would drop her off at the bowling alley daycare.

Rev. Raphael Warnock and whether or not that’s really his beagle (it’s not).

The best late night jokes about COVID, from Fallon, Kimmel and Seth Meyers. Plus some potential restrictions on those who get it.

New York Times bestselling appster Donna Choate presents her Appy segment. It’s an app you can use to bring back Layaways and secure items when money gets tight.

Quick hits from the radio industry about career updates from Howard Stern and Jason Pullman. It includes a prediction about Cadillac Jack’s former station. Listen. Then check back with us in March.

Messages from some of the show’s best pod peeps.

When you finish the episode, text Caddy at 7704646024. Then use the code CADDY to get $30 off your order at dinnerafare.com.