Like beavers, the cast and crew of Cadillac Jack: My Second Act are delicate creatures. That’s why Caddy had to get a massage before recording this episode and “hang out in the chill room” for two hours. Donna… well, Donna was not getting a massage or hanging out in the chill room.

The ACM Awards are headed back to Nashville. Victor Sansone, who is big in country radio and Caddy and Donna’s former boss, was inducted into Country Radio Seminar’s Hall of Fame. Ashley Judd went to the jungle and came out 48 hours later with suitors. Oprah is planning a sit down with her neighbors Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The world is beginning to heal.

It’s still 2021 though, so the following segment is about Caddy and Donna listening to other people’s phone calls. Legally. Caddy wants to hear about climate impact reduction and why more POC don’t go to Burning Man. Donna explains what it means to “leave quietly.” It’s a bit about the Clubhouse app that’ll remind you that this year will be just as strange as the last one.

Donna and Cadillac Jack bring it all home with a game of Can’t Beat Jack. Kara Scott calls for a quick round and she came in hot- the last time they played a similar game, Kara walked away a winner. Tune in to the final segment and find out who takes the cake. Here’s a hint: Donna gets up to clog.

Think you have what it takes to Beat Jack. Slip into the show’s DMs. Text 7704646024.