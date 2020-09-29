It’s a tough show today on Cadillac Jack: My Second Act. Everything gets rolling when Donna brings to the table a story of a man who just didn’t want to get rescued. If it was Caddy in the quarry, she would have been ticked. If it was Donna, she wouldn’t have wanted anyone to intervene.

After explaining that one particular difference between men and women, the Jacks move to covering a few quick hits: some NYC policies regarding certain public actions and a new Michael Jackson “souvenir” for sale. After those two sound bites, Caddy and Donna cover a few bits of Entertainment/Music news.

Then it’s finally time for a new round of Can’t Beat Jack. Holly Bagby calls in to play live for the first. She is used to playing from the road, but this is her first time live on the show. It’s an “abbreviated” edition- you’ll hear why.

After the game, Donna and Caddy cover some fresh statistics from Pollstar. Let’s just say, we’re all about to see a whole new kind of live event. The show rounds off as it always does with a pod peep or two. Be one. Text 7704646024 or find Caddy @atlcadillac.