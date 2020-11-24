Donna and Caddy brought their ham receipts on today’s episode of My Second Act. It’s a quick coverage of all things Honey-Baked, including what to do if you (or your hubby) forgets to order one.

Then Donna tells the story of what Olivia thought of Zach Brown and the time she got to meet him at the station. One big happy Zamily here on the My Second Act podcast.

The first major segment of the show covers the University of Georgia and why it’s admission process is similar to The Bachelor. For those of you who live outside the state, important to know how selective the school is. The average GPA? 4.0-4.3. Want to know what Caddy got the first time he took the ACT? Listen up. Want to know what Donna got? So do we. She withheld the answer. It’s an extended conversation about secondary education in America and predictions for the future of schooling.

Have you been friending and unfriending folks now that the election is over? Reconsidering the relationships, if you will? Caddy is. Donna is. You know who else? Florida Georgia Line. Caddy and Donna dish the scoop on inter-band relations on the following segment.

The last segment introduces the best part of the week: Appy Time! Donna has a pick that lets folks gift lists and organize what the family wants. It will tell you everything you need to know about what your loved ones want for the holidays (or birthdays, graduations, anniversaries, the whole 9 yards). Check it out. Then text Caddy what you want for Christmas. 7704646024.