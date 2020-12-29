To the parents listening- how closely do you pay attention to the appropriation of Christmas presents? Are you on the Donna side of the spectrum or Cadillac Jack’s? After running through the balance, the Jacks talk about pillow-smothering conspiracies and a CEO’s sink drinks. It’s an odd start to the show.

The show moves right along and answers Caddy’s question about losing his load. Officer Phil Ritchey fills in the blanks. If you listen closely about 16 minutes in you’ll hear why the Boy Scouts aren’t allowed near the Jack’s house after Christmas.

Then take a step back through time with some of the show’s best clips from 2020. You’ll hear the origin of #LeftonRed, which you still can’t do. You’ll laugh at Caddy’s hibachi excrements- I mean escapades. Even get quizzed on the Jacks’ spiritual journey.

The show hits our usual Pod Peep segment (shoutout to Lisa and Shane) before capping with a lighthearted conspiracy about the voicemail line. Call 7704646024. Test it out.

Follow Caddy on Twitter and Instagram @atlcadillac.

Use promo code CADDYRESET2021 to get $30 off your dinnerafare.com order.