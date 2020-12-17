Disclaimer: If you’re Donna’s InstaShopper, please don’t listen to this episode. Jeannie comes on the show to play a quick game of Can’t Beat Jack. Caddy may be headed to court. It’s quite a show today on My Second Act.

Charley Pride has passed away. The Country Music Awards insist that protocols were followed after he attended the event. Maren Morris introduced some concerns on twitter (now deleted) that have lead to responses from the Awards, artists and other industry professionals. After speaking a bit about Charley, Caddy and Donna move to Taylor Swift. Taylor addressed some rumors about her new releases, and you’ll hear her explanation to Jimmy Kimmel.

What would you be willing to pay for a Cameo from Caddy? He says he’d do it for free. Donna says not so fast. That’s the intro to today’s Cameo segment where the show covers all that’s new in the world of Celebrity Shout Outs.

Caddy introduces some sneak peek of Caddy Wagon before moving to his own Wagon Woes. For the past few weeks, GMC has been flaunting some bonkers commercials where folks surprise their spouses with vehicles. “Read the ******* room, GMC.” Saturday Night Live finally called them out with a spoof this past weekend. You’ll hear the segment on the show as well as some responses from the Jacks. Plus the cliff we’re approaching in the restaurant crisis for Georgia folks and others around the country.

On a lighter note (for Caddy) Corey Dylan is headed to Cali. Caddy's former co-host got a morning show gig at Big FM.

Lastly and bestly, it’s time for a round of Can’t Beat Jack. Jeannie calls in and plays a round with the category “Shots.” (Thanks Donna). One anonymous pod peep has suggested a new job for Caddy. Donna is a fan. In fact, Donna thinks it’s the perfect gig. Text Caddy if he can put you as a reference. 7704646024.

