Eric Church dropped a new song ten minutes before this episode was recorded. So, you could say there was a lot on the mind.

Here are a couple things that were covered across (a pretty large) spectrum:

The moral legality of fireworks.

Dua Lipa.

Taylor Swift’s new project. (Of the 15 new songs on the album, 6 of them got explicit stamps.)

More on the Carl Lentz situation intro’d last week.

Cadillac Jack’s Taylor problem. (By that we mean he consistently drops names throughout the episode. I’d tell you when they happen but I lost count.)

Donna announcing Caddy’s new job. (It’ll be a stretch, but his first goal is to beat the 2020 revenue of a certain NBC star.)

Moving into an NYC storefront for Christmas.

The Times Person (or People) of the Year.

Milton’s Pinestraw Bandit of the Year.

Having folks come over to candle some ears.

When you finish the episode, text Caddy at 7704646024. Then use the code CADDY to get $30 off your order at dinnerafare.com.