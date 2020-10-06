On this Second Act you’ll get a few potty jokes and one quick game of Can’t Beat Jack.

Have you ever had to make a call from inside the restroom? Well, you’re not alone. Be careful tuning in to the first segment of the show, when Caddy and Donna cover a recent trip to Benihana.

Moving right along, the show plays a new game: Are You Smarter Than A [6th] Grader? It’s because there was recently an article that has everyone worried. Apparently the average parent is no better at math or science than a 6th grader. On a serious note, the reason it makes it onto the show is because of the increased pressure and stakes that grade school students are experiencing. When traditionally there has been movement as kids graduate from year to year, now folks may be less-inclined to focus on school. Grades, motivation and future inspiration seem like they’re taking a dip.

Betsie Richards comes on the show to play a game of You Can’t Beat Jack. The category is “people who are -gists.” All ties go to Cadillac Jack and we foresee that becoming a problem.

Call Caddy at 7704646024 or tweet @ATLCadillac and tell him what you think. Just don't do it from Benihana.