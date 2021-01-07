There are new music releases coming up. For Morgan Wallen, the release came a bit *too* soon.

To fulfill the show’s designation as a semi-music podcast, Caddy and Donna explain how Walmart leaked some Wallen.Then, what’s the highest pre-added country album in the history of Apple Music? What does “pre-added” mean? More questions answered in the semi-music segment. After the turn, Melissa calls in to play a quick round of Can’t Beat Jack. Despite her collusion with Donna, the two face a hard time toppling Cadillac “The Establishment” Jack. Donna rounds out the episode with the introduction of her brand new segment. You’ll want to refer to the (other) notes to find the balls. Just… just listen to the segment. It’ll make sense.