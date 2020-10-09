Christy and Richard Roth join Cadillac Jack in the studio for this bonus episode of My Second Act. The three of them chat about CBD as the Roths answer questions from listeners. You'll hear about the difference between products, what they can treat and why it's so important to buy CBD from folks you trust.
Go Like the Hemp Farmacy and win a Halloween gift basket at the end of the month. Questions? Give them a call at 770-676-0853.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.