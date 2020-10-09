Christy and Richard Roth join Cadillac Jack in the studio for this bonus episode of My Second Act. The three of them chat about CBD as the Roths answer questions from listeners. You'll hear about the difference between products, what they can treat and why it's so important to buy CBD from folks you trust.

