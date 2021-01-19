Search Donna and Caddy on Spotify to find “Part Deaux” of the podcast’s hype song playlist. On it you’ll find Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood and Marvin Gaye. Plus a few other artists that fit in between.

It’s inauguration week here in the United States. There a few reasons to be excited about it (like cable news critics) and some reasons not to. One plus side for Donna, Caddy and the whole second act is that the pledge of allegiance will be led by North Fulton resident Andrea Hall, the first Black female Fire Captain in Fulton County. Plus, the Ocean Spray guy will be there.

Afterwards Donna and Caddy take a deep dive into their trip below the sea. They saw ocean creatures, unbuttoned pants and cheddar biscuits. Red Lobster is sending the Jack’s waitress to Chattanooga because she sold so many double-baked potato upcharges. No kidding.

Donna and Cadillac Jack move on to cover a frightening trend for the City of Atlanta and a terrifying allegation surrounding a certain Armie Hammer. Before the show closes, you’ll hear an update on Caddy’s job search and what some Pod Peeps had to say. Join ‘em. 7704646024.