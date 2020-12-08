Apple classifies My Second Act as a semi-music podcast. That designation is earned on today’s show, which covers Morgan Wallen, Sam Hunt, Old Dominion and a lot more.

The episode starts off with Morgan Wallen’s return to SNL. It’s a broadcast segment but music is reinforced with the news that Bob Dylyn has sold his entire catalog. One more time: Bob Dylan is selling his entire catalog of music. Donna and Caddy talk about the deal and its implications, along with its comparison with a similar move from Stevie Nicks.

After that Cadillac explains how he broke his rib. Donna follows it up with an explanation of whether or not he really did. Just one thing to say- “we’ll see you back in mid-February.”

The following segment covers some #gapol coverage, which has naturally become a national story. Caddy and Donna explain why Georgia’s Senate seats will have such an impact on the country. As someone who leans right, Caddy wanted to know why one participant wouldn’t show up. From the other side, Donna thinks that person may be a wimp.

Continuing the news, Caddy talks about the second race and offers a primer of its two candidates. Donna brings some great points to the table but none are more important than one particularly hairy suggestion.

The final segment is on a positive mental and emotional movement happening on TV and across the airwaves. Donna and Caddy are just happy to share.

Follow Caddy on Twitter and Instagram @atlcadillac and then text Donna. In that order. Or not. 7704646024.