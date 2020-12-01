The combination of Donna’s Christmas love and Caddy’s True Crime obsession has lead to a new tradition in the Jack household.

You could get away with a lot of things- possibly even a murder. One of the Jacks has thought it through. The first, dark segment of the show teases us along that perfect plot.

To fulfil our obligation as a semi-music podcast, the following segment runs through the recent Grammy nominations. You’ll hear why artists do some of the things they do, including their ability to impact huge companies with their fans. As a side car, Donna shares the origin story of her relationship with Shaun Cassidy.

The laziness of wealthy folks can result in some high-paying gigs for the rest of us. (Is that what they mean by Trickle Down Economics?) Caddy introduces a few gigs that are on the market, including some virus-related spots like people making $100+ per hour to stand in line.

Donna’s side car touches on some cognitive behavior therapy. She just wants to know the root of Caddy’s Christmas aversion. And Disney aversion. And cruiseline Aversion.

What would you pay someone to do for you?

The next segment steps into some solemn material. Some news from the British royal family sparks a discussion on struggles women and their partners often experience but seldom discuss.