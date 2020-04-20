Thank you to Christy Darby for introducing today’s show! Caddy got to know her through interaction on social media from back in the Kicks days and she’s followed him over to the podcast. Thanks for all your support!
There was a little drama in the Choate house surrounding game night. Donna got a little impatient playing ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ and she may or may not have ruined the came for Caddy. He’s a little bitter. Find out more.
Luke Combs just released what Caddy thinks is going to be the anthem for this crazy time, much like Alan Jackson’s Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning) after 9/11. It is called Six Feet Apart and Caddy thinks it will be the CMA Song of the Year. Donna and Caddy discuss.
Has self-quarantining got you thinking about an old friend? Or even an ex-significant other? Everything is changing and current circumstances can leave you thinking about the past and what could have been. Donna and Caddy talk about how we mourn, celebrate and how to cope with some of the loneliness you might be feeling.
A year ago, Caddy ran over Roscoe, one of the family’s beloved coon hounds. It was a traumatic event for the whole family and we’ve all heard tid bits about the story, but on this anniversary Donna and Caddy recount the whole ordeal. He’s doing great now! Thanks everyone for checking on him and sending your love his way.
NEW PROMOTION! Do you know someone in your hometown who is going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic? Maybe it’s a neighbor helping out a senior citizen, a grocery bagger or your local trash collector. NOMINATE THEM to be recognized as a “Hometown Hero”. Here is how to do it: 1) Follow Hurt911 on Instagram 2) Post a picture on any social media platform and tag Caddy 3) He’ll reach out to you via direct message to coordinate getting your hero a limited edition “Home Town Hero” t-shirt. That’s it – go nominate someone! This great new recognition is sponsored by Hurt911 and Threadz Ink Printing.
All that and more on today’s episode!
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Today's show is brought to you by Real Estate Expert Advisors, HURT 911, Dinner A’Fare and Gallery Furniture. Hype songs sponsored by Core 57.
Follow Caddy on Twitter @ATLCadillac
Leave a message for the pod by calling 770-464-6024. We might play it on a future episode!
Please rate and review the show! It helps other people find us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.