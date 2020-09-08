It’s another great show on the My Second Act semi-music podcast. This one has games, background and three advertisements.
First of all, what’s your checkout policy? During COVID, some folks are encouraging others to check yourselves out. That’s the advice that Donna wants to listen to. Caddy has some opposing views about who should be checking out who right now.
It’s game time in the Cadillac Jack nation. Before they play a live lightning round, Caddy and Donna introduce themselves to new listeners, providing some color for the ride they’re about to take. Familiarize yourself with backstories and the whole field of recurring characters, from Roscoe to Richard. Then, it’s time to play.
Susan Clark chimes in to the show today to take on Caddy in a 20 second pop culture trivia game called You Can’t Beat Jack. It’s a completely original and never before done broadca- er, podcast segment where quick-fire answers are the way to win. Tune in, shout out and then text Caddy about it. 7704646024.
