Thank you to Paula Hollar Baker for introducing today’s pod! Paula and Caddy go way back to middle and high school and Donna has gotten to know her well over the years, too. Our biggest fan from North Carolina!
Caddy is getting a little stir crazy and needs a haircut. It’s getting rough. So rough in fact that Donna giving it a go is actually on the table. If you are going a little stir crazy too, Caddy and Donna have two social media accounts they want you to check out. On Instagram check out @thelesliejordan. He is an actor that you may recognize but his posts are HILARIOUS. Listen to the show to hear Donna’s recommendation for
On a serious note: Caddy and Donna talk about hard a time this is for people struggling with addiction or anxiety, and we all need to be looking out for each other. They touch on a recent story in the news where a hacker broke into a Zoom meeting (online video conferencing) for an Alcoholics Anonymous group. People are struggling out there and we can all be kind to each other or make a call to someone who might need it. Do it.
Need some help getting a power bill paid during this crazy time? Tag Gallery Furniture in Gainesville on the Cadillac Jack Page on Facebook and they will be working with us to get some of those paid. What an amazing idea from our pod partners over at Gallery Furniture.
Get Appy and more on today’s episode!
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Today's show is brought to you by Real Estate Expert Advisors, HURT 911, Dinner A’Fare and Gallery Furniture. Hype songs sponsored by Core 57.
