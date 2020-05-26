Thank you to Greg “Stewie” Cayton for introducing today’s episode! Stewie and Caddy got to know each other after they met at Summit Hill Elementary and Stewie subsequently started interning at Kicks. We love you Stewie!
Get Appy! Donna’s app of the week is called Get Upside. Looking to save more money and find great gas prices near you? Save up to 25 cents per gallon with this app – check it out! Cash back options galore.
There is one thing about the coronavirus that parents are about to hate: summer camps are mostly canceled. Caddy and Donna talk about how much they loved summer camps for their kids and the freedom(!) it meant for them.
Live sports are BACK! Well, sort of. NASCAR just had a race with no fans and Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady just did a golf match to raise money for Covid-19 relief. Donna talks about how much she has just missed watching any sports live, and how good it feels to finally something back.
Keep sharing with us your hometown heroes! This has been a great promotion made possible by Hurt 911 and Threadz Ink Printing. Do you know someone in your hometown who is going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic? Maybe it’s a neighbor helping out a senior citizen, a grocery bagger or your local trash collector. NOMINATE THEM to be recognized as a “Hometown Hero”. Here is how to do it: 1) Follow 1-800-Hurt911 on Instagram 2) Post a picture on any social media platform, use the hashtag #hurt911hero and tag Caddy 3) He’ll reach out to you via direct message to coordinate getting your hero a limited edition “Home Town Hero” t-shirt. That’s it – go nominate someone!
All that and more on today’s episode.
Cadillac Jack. New show, same ride. Enjoy!
Today's show is brought to you by Real Estate Expert Advisors, HURT 911, Dinner A’Fare, Gallery Furniture, and WellStar North Fulton Hospital. Hype songs sponsored by Core 57.
Follow Caddy on Twitter @ATLCadillac
Leave a message for the pod by calling 770-464-6024. We might play it on a future episode!
